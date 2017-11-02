COALMONT, Tenn. (AP) - Authorities are investigating allegations that a school where five football players have been charged with attempted aggravated rape has a history of hazing and sexual abuse.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office recently subpoenaed Grundy County Director of Schools Jessie Kinsey, seeking documents or reports of hazing, physical or sexual abuse. The investigation comes after a senior, three juniors and a freshman were accused of attempting to rape a 15-year-old freshman boy with a mop handle Oct. 11 in the school’s field house.

Head Coach Sherman “Casey” Tate has been relieved of his duties. A suspension letter says Tate is forbidden from contact with any members of the football team. Kinsey told Tate contact could be viewed as an attempt to interfere with the investigation.

