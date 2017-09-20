The Senate confirmed two more appeals court picks Thursday, closing out a week that saw them devote all their time to filling the federal judiciary with President Trump’s nominees.

Including the two latest picks, they confirmed four circuit judges and one district judge this week — overcoming Democratic filibuster attempts for each.

Senators voted 56-41 to confirm Colorado Supreme Court Justice Allison Eid for a seat on the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, then voted 54-43 for Stephanos Bibas, who is nominated to the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Justice Eid will fill Supreme Court Justice Neil M. Gorsuch’s vacant seat on the 10th Circuit. Four Democrats joined the GOP in backing her confirmation: Sens. Michael Bennet of Colorado, Joe Donnelly of Indiana, Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota and Joe Manchin of West Virginia.

Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia was the only Democrat to back Mr. Bibas, a law professor at the University of Pennsylvania.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Kentucky Republican, has picked up the pace on getting Mr. Trump’s judicial nominees through the Senate, condemning Democrats for using procedural tools to slow-walk the nominees, wasting debate time in the chamber.

Earlier this week, Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed to the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and Michigan Supreme Court Justice Joan Larsen was also confirmed to the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Nan Aron, president of the progressive Alliance for Justice, said Thursday Justice Eid’s confirmation is good for big corporations and conservative special interests.

“Eid’s history on the Colorado Supreme Court is as an extreme conservative outlier who is often the lone dissenter in decisions,” Ms. Aron said.

She also criticized Mr. Bibas’ record, saying he’s called for harsh and painful punishment.

“He has shown a woeful misunderstanding of civil rights law,” she said.