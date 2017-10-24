House Majority Whip Steve Scalise said Thursday those in high-tax states will also be better off under the Republican plan.

“Home mortgage interest deduction is still in place. You can also deduct your property tax. State and local taxes go away under this,” Mr. Scalise, Louisiana Republican, said on Fox News. “A lot of their constituents are going to see a real tax cut under their plan. And again, a more simplified code, and a code that brings economic growth.”

Mr. Scalise said the top rate will also stay in place under the Republican plan, but that more income will be taxed at a lower rate. He said these tax rates will stimulate growth, which people will see reflected in the economy.

“It’s going to make us competitive again,” he said.



Republicans are set to unveil their tax plan later on Thursday.