Students at one of the most liberal colleges in the country have been occupying an administrative building for 11 days.

The demonstration at Reed College in Portland, Oregon, prompted the school to close down its finance office this week and transport sensitive documents to a new location.

The college has also issued about two dozen no-contact orders to the protesters, who are part of a group called Reedies Against Racism, for verbally harassing staff members.

“We condemn this behavior,” Reed College President John Kroger said in an Oct. 27 email to the campus. “This conduct violates the principles of respectful dialogue upon which this community is based. Dissent is encouraged at Reed, but harassment is not.”

The students are demanding Reed College divest from Wells Fargo and switch to a more “ethical bank.”

The students object to Wells Fargo because of its corporate partnerships with private prisons and the Dakota Access Pipeline. Columbia University and the University of California system have recently divested from Wells Fargo.

“So this kind of ignorance and this blindness harms brown students and black students, and creates potential for that system to be continuously perpetuated,” Mia Bonilla, a student at Reed College, told a local Fox News affiliate. “So there is no chance for students to really understand race critically in a way they can make this world a better place.”

The Oregonian reported that the protest involves a “rotating group of around 40 or 50 students.”

Reedies Against Racism is a well-known group on the Portland campus, having for years protested against a required course in Western Civilization. This semester, they interrupted the first lecture of the year in “Humanities 110 – Introduction to Humanities: Greece and the Ancient Mediterranean.”

The protesters demanded the class “be reformed to represent the voices of people of color.”

Reedies Against Racism also posted a Google document to Facebook earlier this year allowing white people to sign up for menial labor not deemed important enough for full-fledged group members. The “Whitey Tasks” list, reported by the College Fix, includes jobs such as printing labels and designing posters.

The Reed administration is reportedly in talks with the protesters, but there is no end in sight to the demonstration.

“We don’t assume we are going to agree any time soon, but we need to find a way to disagree productively so that we can honor each other’s positions and perspectives and try to find a path forward,” Mike Brody, vice president of student services, told Fox.