Sen. Tom Cotton said Thursday that his idea of repealing the Obamacare mandates as part of the Republican tax plan is gathering support in Congress.

“The president said yesterday on Twitter that he thinks it’s a good idea as well. And we’re getting momentum in the House and Senate as more and more of our colleagues realize that this is actually going to help pass the tax bill,” Mr. Cotton, Arkansas Republican, said on Fox News. “Not make the tax bill harder to pass, but make the tax bill easier to pass.”

President Trump tweeted his support of the idea Wednesday, saying Congress “should consider ASAP.”

Mr. Cotton said that estimates predict repealing the mandates could save $300 billion to $400 billion over 10 years, which he said will help pay for the tax cuts proposed in the plan. He also said the mandates are unpopular among Americans and adding them to the plan would not cause a disruption in passing the Republicans’ main legislative goal this year.

“The mandate, which forces you to buy insurance no matter what your needs are, or what your financial abilities are, is the most unpopular part of Obamacare. Two-thirds of all Americans want to see it repealed,” Mr. Cotton explained.

Republicans are set to unveil their tax plan on Thursday after weeks of debate. They still hope to have the bill passed by Thanksgiving, or before the end of the year at the latest.