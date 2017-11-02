President Trump said after meeting with Republican lawmakers Thursday that he expects Congress to kill the diversity visa lottery program under which the suspected New York truck-driving terrorist came to the U.S.

“It’s a very unsafe program for our country, and we’re not going to allow it to happen,” Mr. Trump said at the White House. “I think Congress will take that up very quickly.”

Mr. Trump met with Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles Grassley, Iowa Republican, and other lawmakers for a previously scheduled meeting that was to address potential fixes to an amnesty program for illegal child immigrants.

But in the wake of the New York truck attack Tuesday that killed eight people and injured more than a dozen others, the president said part of the meeting also focused on the visa lottery program that allowed suspect Sayfullo Saipov into the U.S. in 2010 from Uzbekistan.

“It’s a disaster for our country,” Mr. Trump said. “This program grants visas not on a basis of merit, but simply because applicants are randomly selected in an annual lottery. And the people put in that lottery are not that country’s finest.”

He added, “We know that the program presents significant vulnerabilities to our national security.”

Mr. Trump also pushed lawmakers to end so-called “chain migration,” in which an immigrant eventually brings multiple relatives to the U.S.

“We want to be able to select people based on their ability to contribute to our country, not choose people randomly,” Mr. Trump said. “We have no idea who they are. You have people bringing in 24, 25, 26 people when they come in. We have to end chain migration.”

He said the U.S. must devise a system “ultimately that is merit based, so we can bring in people who will help our country grow our country and be safe for our country.”