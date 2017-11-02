By - Associated Press - Thursday, November 2, 2017

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) - Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen has been named NFC defensive player of the month for October after recording six sacks in five games.

Griffen, an eight-year veteran, also forced two fumbles and had 18 tackles - second most among NFC defensive ends - during the month.

Griffen has 10 sacks this season as part of a Vikings defense that ranks third in yards allowed per game (282.1) and fourth in points allowed per game (16.9).

It’s the second time he’s won the award.

