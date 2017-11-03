MANDAN, N.D. (AP) - North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem says the city of Mandan violated open records laws by failing to respond to a request in a timely manner.

The city on June 24 received a request for records relating to the employment of a certain named individual and did not respond until July 18.

City officials say the delay was due to numerous inquiries from the requester, as well as dealing with its budget and other deadlines.

Stenehjem says the city failed to respond to the request within a reasonable time. He says while there are no further measures to be taken by the city, it should review its obligations under open records laws