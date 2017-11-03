A South Florida Jewish center’s planned celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Balfour Declaration Thursday was canceled over a bomb threat from a local college student, the Miami Herald reported Thursday night.

Police believe it was 21-year-old Florida International University student Oscar Aguayo who issued a threat against the Miami Beach-based Jewish Museum of Florida-FIU.

An FIU spokesperson said Mr. Aguayo’s car was searched by bomb-sniffing dogs who detected “possible explosives” in his vehicle, parked in a garage on the school’s premises.

Named for Arthur Balfour, the British foreign secretary who issued it on Nov. 2, 1917, the declaration was the first ever by a British government expressing support for “the establishment in Palestine of a national home for the Jewish people,” adding that the U.K. would progress toward that end, while working to ensure the “civil and religious rights of existing non-Jewish communities in Palestine.”

In the waning days of World War I, Palestine changed hands from the Ottoman Empire to the occupying British, who had responsibility over the territory until Israel’s declaration of independence in 1948.

This year’s centenary of the occasion saw an official commemoration in the U.K. involving Prime Minister Theresa May and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

While Mrs. May praised the success of the Jewish state and its importance as a vital ally of her country, she reportedly also discussed British concerns over Israeli settlements in Palestinian territories as well as the U.K.’s commitment to the nuclear deal brokered with Iran by President Obama, Israel’s Haaretz newspaper reported.