UNION, S.C. (AP) - Authorities say a woman working for state police as a civilian technology specialist has been charged with impersonating a police officer when she tried to buy a gun.

Union County deputies say 46-year-old Tanya Young went to a store in Union last month, said she was “the law” and wanted a police discount that does not exist on a 9 mm pistol.

Investigators say Young tried to return the gun the next day saying it was broken, but the owner tested it and it worked. Deputies say Young was angry when she didn’t get a refund.

State Law Enforcement Division spokesman Thom Berry says Young has been a temporary technology employee for the agency since August 2016 and has been fired.

It wasn’t known if she had a lawyer.