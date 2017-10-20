The Justice Department accused the ACLU of lying in a federal court case about the timing of an illegal immigrant girl’s abortion, and asked the Supreme Court to take the case and overturn a decision that critics say creates a constitutional right for illegal immigrants to have abortions in the U.S.

The administration said the American Civil Liberties Union rushed the 17-year-old illegal immigrant to get an abortion in order to prevent any chance for more legal wrangling last month.

Justice Department lawyers said they’d been preparing to ask the Supreme Court to take up the case, but the ACLU’s speedy abortion for the girl identified in court documents only as “J.D.” short-circuited that.

“The government planned to seek an emergency stay from this Court before Ms. Doe could obtain an abortion,” the brief reads. “Ms. Doe’s appointment was changed so that instead of obtaining counseling at 7:30 a.m. on October 25, she would undergo an abortion at 4:15 a.m. that morning, just hours before the government planned to file its stay application.”

The Justice Department alleges the ACLU did not notify the government of the change.

“The government recognizes that respondent’s counsel have a duty to zealously advocate on behalf of their client, but they also have duties to this Court and to the Bar. It appears under the circumstances that those duties may have been violated, and that disciplinary action may therefore be warranted,” the government lawyers said.

J.D. was apprehended crossing into the U.S. illegally without her parents, making her part of the surge of unaccompanied alien children who have streamed to the U.S. in the past five years.

Under government policy, she was placed in a government-contracted shelter. During a medical exam she was told she was pregnant and sought an abortion, getting a judge’s permission under Texas law because she didn’t want to get permission from her parents back home.

The Trump administration protested the procedure, saying tax dollars shouldn’t be spent facilitating an elective abortion. They said they would have to send a staffer with J.D. and provide health care after the abortion, all at taxpayers’ expense.

In the current filing, the government said shelter staff did accompany the girl to the clinic for the abortion.

The case has taken a number of legal turns.

Initially the ACLU tried to get a federal court in California to order access for the abortion, but that judge ruled it wasn’t related to an ongoing case out there.

Then the ACLU sued in federal district court in D.C., and a judge ordered the government to back off and allow the abortion. A three-judge panel of the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia vacated that ruling, saying the government needed to try harder to find a sponsor who could take the girl from government custody and facilitate the abortion, if appropriate.

The entire court then stepped in and overturned its own panel, freeing the girl once again to have the abortion.

The ACLU, though, said the government is now petitioning the Supreme Court after criticism from pro-life activists, and could have requested the stay prior to the abortion after the lower court’s ruling. It also said the abortion was obtained pursuant to the court order.

“This administration has gone to astounding lengths to block this young woman from getting an abortion,” said David Cole, the legal director for the ACLU. “Now, because they were unable to stop her, they are raising baseless questions about our conduct.”

Mr. Cole said the ACLU acted in the best interest of their client and complied with the court orders and both state and federal law.

“That government lawyers failed to seek judicial review quickly enough is their fault, not ours,” he said.