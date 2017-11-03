President Trump said Friday that he’s “disappointed” that the Justice Department isn’t investigating Hillary Clinton’s campaign for stealing the Democratic presidential primary election in 2016.

“I’m really not involved with the Justice Department. I’d like to let it run itself,” Mr. Trump told reporters as he departed Washington for a 10-day trip to Asia. “But honestly, they should be looking at the Democrats, they should be looking at [Clinton campaign chairman John] Podesta and all of that dishonesty. They should be looking at a lot of things, and a lot of people are disappointed in the Justice Department, including me.”

He referred reporters to a new book by former Democratic National Committee Chairwoman Donna Brazile, who disclosed that the Clinton campaign signed a fundraising agreement with the DNC nearly one year before Mrs. Clinton defeated Sen. Bernard Sanders in the primary. Ms. Brazile called the deal “unethical,” and even Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts said the agreement shows that the primary election was rigged.

“You want to look at Hillary Clinton and you want to look at the new book that was just put out by Donna Brazile, where she basically bought the DNC and she stole the election from Bernie,” Mr. Trump told reporters. “That’s what you ought to take a look at.”

The president, who has complained bitterly about the performance of Attorney General Jeff Sessions, also tweeted several times Friday urging the Justice Department to take action against Mrs. Clinton and the Democratic Party.

Asked about a March 2016 campaign meeting at which aide George Papadopoulous suggested that Mr. Trump meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the president said it took place a long time ago and his memory is hazy.

“I don’t remember much about that meeting,” he said. “It was a very unimportant meeting. All I can tell you is this — there was no collusion, there was no nothing.”