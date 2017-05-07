President Trump is puzzled as to why the Justice Department is not investigating new claims that the Democratic National Committee rigged the 2016 presidential primary for Hillary Clinton and against Vermont Sen. Bernard Sanders.

“Everybody is asking why the Justice Department (and FBI) isn’t looking into all of the dishonesty going on with Crooked Hillary & Dems..,” Mr. Trumptweeted Friday.

In a new book, Donna Brazille, who served as interim chair of the Democratic National Committee, said the Clinton campaign had significant control over the DNC. Ms. Brazille took over after Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz stepped down before the Democratic National Convention amid accusations that members of the DNC favored Mrs. Clinton.

Ms. Brazille said the Clinton campaign helped the DNC retire lingering debt in exchange for having a large say over the party’s finances and strategy..

“…New Donna B book says she paid for and stole the Dem Primary. What about the deleted E-mails, Uranium, Podesta, the Server, plus, plus…” Mr. Trumptweeted. “…People are angry. At some point the Justice Department, and the FBI, must do what is right and proper. The American public deserves it!”

In an interview Thursday on Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle,” Mr. Trump said the actions described were “illegal” and “really unfair to Bernie Sanders.”

“I’m not a Bernie Sanders fan, although I must say I got a lot of his votes when he was thrown out,” he said. “Many of those people voted for me because of trade because I agreed with him on trade. … But that was, I thought that was terrible.”