Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts hit back at President Trump on Friday, saying he is attempting to divert attention away from the Russia investigation that has plagued his administration by calling her “Pocahontas” and highlighting the turmoil in the Democratic National Committee.

“The DNC shouldn’t play favorites. But that’s a whole lot different from illegally conspiring with Russia. The FBI knows the difference,” Mrs. Warren tweeted. “Slurs, lies & trash talk won’t stop the FBI from doing its job. This isn’t a dictatorship. It’s our democracy. And it’s stronger than you.”

Before jetting off for a diplomatic trip to China, Mr. Trump unleashed a barrage of tweets focusing on the new revelations from Donna Brazille, the former chair of the Democratic National Committee, that the 2016 primary was rigged in favor of Hillary Clinton, as many supporters of Sen. Bernard Sanders have claimed.

“Pocahontas just stated that the Democrats, lead by the legendary Crooked Hillary Clinton, rigged the Primaries! Lets go FBI & Justice Dept,” Mr. Trump said, alluding to recent interviews in which Mrs. Warren’s agreed the game was rigged against Mr. Sanders, Vermont independent.

Mrs. Warren has been one of Mr. Trump’s favorite targets. Mr. Trump has described her as “goofy” and nicknamed her “Pocahontas” over her self-proclaimed Native American heritage.

Mrs. Warren said Mr. Trump is desperate to change the subject following the announcement this week from Robert Mueller, the special counsel investigating Russia’s involvement in the 2016 election, of a guilty plea from George Papadopoulos, a Trump campaign foreign policy adviser, and indictments against Paul Manafort, Trump’s former campaign manager, and Rick Gates, an longtime associate of Mr. Manafort.

“I understand your desperation to change the subject, @realDonaldTrump. Your campaign mgr was just indicted for conspiracy against the US,” Mrs. Warren said. “You might think your tweets are cute, @realDonaldTrump, but they won’t stop Mueller’s investigation or keep your people out of jail.”

Pocahontas just stated that the Democrats, lead by the legendary Crooked Hillary Clinton, rigged the Primaries! Lets go FBI & Justice Dept. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2017

I understand your desperation to change the subject, @realDonaldTrump. Your campaign mgr was just indicted for conspiracy against the US. https://t.co/Bazcx4IbX2 — Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethforma) November 3, 2017

You might think your tweets are cute, @realDonaldTrump, but they won’t stop Mueller’s investigation or keep your people out of jail. — Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethforma) November 3, 2017

The DNC shouldn’t play favorites. But that’s a whole lot different from illegally conspiring with Russia. The FBI knows the difference. — Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethforma) November 3, 2017