BOSTON (AP) - A gun rights advocacy group is calling on Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker to veto a measure that would make the state the first to ban bump stocks since the mass shooting at a Las Vegas music festival.

Baker, a Republican who is on vacation outside the state, has previously said he supports banning the devices.

The Gun Owners Action League of Massachusetts sent an alert to its members Friday urging them to call the governor’s office and demand a veto.

The Democratic-controlled Legislature added the bump stock ban to an appropriations bill that was approved Thursday night.

Authorities say the devices, which can make a semi-automatic rifle mimic the firing action of a fully automatic weapon, was used by the gunman in the Oct. 1 shooting that killed 58 people.