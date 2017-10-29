ASHBURN — Redskins wide receiver Jamison Crowder isn’t sure whether he’ll be able to play Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks. He was officially listed as questionable Friday, but hasn’t practiced all week with a hamstring injury.

Crowder said his hamstring feels good at times, but then starts to feel different when he goes to work out. The wide receiver has rehabbed to the side at practice.

“It doesn’t feel like bad, but it doesn’t feel like I can be as explosive to the level I can go out there and compete at a high level,” Crowder said. “It’s just kind of tricky.”

Meanwhile, the Redskins ruled out four players Friday: tight end Jordan Reed (hamstring strain), guard Shawn Lauvao (stinger), defensive end Matt Ioannidis (fractured hand) and tight end Niles Paul (concussion).

Left tackle Trent Williams (knee), center Spencer Long (knees) and tackle Ty Nsekhe (core muscle) were listed as doubtful.

Six players were listed also listed as questionable: Crowder, guard Brandon Scherff (knee), cornerback Bashaud Breeland (groin), running back Robert Kelley (ankle), safety Montae Nicholson (shoulder), and linebacker Martrell Spaight (shoulder).

If Crowder can’t go, the Redskins would have a void at punt returner. Cornerback Kendall Fuller will presumably fill the role, but Redskins coach Jay Gruden declined to disclose the depth chart.

“Lots of fair catches,” Gruden said, laughing.

Gruden said he would let Crowder receive more treatment before determining whether the receiver would make the trip to Seattle.

This isn’t the first time this season that Crowder has dealt with a hamstring injury. He pulled his hamstring in training camp, which carried briefly into the first two weeks of the season.

But Crowder said he fully healed and his current injury is a new issue.

Crowder tweaked his hamstring near the end of last week’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys, saying he was injured chasing down the pick-6 that Cousins threw with 30 seconds left.

The wide receiver is coming off his best performance of the season, where he had nine catches for 123 yards.

Crowder said the decision on whether he plays ultimately comes down to him.

“I don’t want to make it worse and have it lingering for the rest of the season,” Crowder said.