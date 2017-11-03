CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - An immigrant from Brazil who lives in New Hampshire and faced deportation has received a temporary stay from a federal appeals court.

Renato Filippi, of Nashua, has lived in the United States for 15 years. He entered the country through Mexico with the help of smugglers and was arrested, but said U.S. government authorities recruited him to serve as a confidential informant on the people who assisted with his entry. In turn, he said he was promised he could stay in the U.S. permanently.

On Sept. 5, Filippi received a 60-day notice of his removal. He says he’s facing death threats from Brazil and fears going back.

The 1st Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston said Friday it needed more time to review the matter and granted Filippi’s emergency motion to stay his Nov. 6 removal.