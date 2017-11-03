ATLANTA (AP) - Grammy-winning singer Miguel says he felt angered after hearing numerous stories of immigrants being deprived of meals and relegated to harsh living conditions inside some detention centers across the country.

Miguel is looking to shed light on the alleged treatment, recently headlining a free #SchoolsNotPrisons concert in California to bring more awareness to the issue. He has spoken publicly and posted on social media about the mistreatment.

Miguel performed several songs in front of more than 1,000 attendees at a concert last week held across the street from the Adelanto Detention Center, the largest in the state.

The singer, who is black and Mexican, says he felt compelled to perform because of the issues involving systematic incarceration of minorities.