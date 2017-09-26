The second suspect arrested in connection with the deadly 2012 attack on the U.S. mission in Benghazi, Libya, made his first appearance in federal court Friday following his capture this week.

Mustafa al-Imam, a 46-year-old Libyan national, faces three criminal charges related to the attack, which killed four Americans.

Mr. al-Imam was captured Sunday during a Navy SEAL-led raid in Misrata, on Libya’s north coast, U.S. officials said. He was taken to a U.S. Navy ship at the Misrata port for transport by military plane to Washington, D.C.

His first appearance in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia before a magistrate judge was brief. Mr. al-Imam’s court-appointed attorney, Matthew Peed, hadn’t yet finished explaining his client’s legal rights to him before the case was called, so the judge opted to postpone a detention and preliminary hearing until Thursday.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Opher Schweiki said Mr. al-Imam “poses a serious threat.”

Mr. al-Imam, whose small frame was enveloped by an oversized orange jumpsuit, was led into the courtroom by U.S. Marshals. He said nothing during Friday’s hearing other than his name and to agree that he could understand an Arabic language interpreter.

The only other person publicly charged in connection with the attack, alleged mastermind Ahmed Abu Khattala, is currently standing trial in the same court.

Ambassador J. Christopher Stevens and U.S. information management officer Sean Smith, died as a result of the Sept 11, 2012, attack on the U.S. mission in Benghazi. Security officers Tyrone Woods and Glen Doherty were killed in a subsequent attack on a nearby government annex.

Mr. al-Imam faces three criminal charges that were filed in May 2015 but only recently unsealed: killing or conspiring to kill someone during an attack on a federal facility, providing material support for terrorists, and using a firearm in connection with a violent crime.

The only court document unsealed in the case is the criminal complaint, which lists the charges. Prosecutors offered no other details about his alleged involvement in the attack during Friday’s hearing.

Mr. Abu Khattala has pleaded not guilty to the 18 criminal counts he faces, which range from murder of an officer of the United States to conspiracy to provide material support to terrorists.