WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) - Employees at a North Carolina are wearing T-shirts to support the American flag in response to some NFL players kneeling during the national anthem.

The Winston-Salem Journal reported employees of the Omega House Family Restaurant in Winston-Salem have worn T-shirts the past two Sundays that read “I Proudly Stand For The Flag — And Kneel for the Cross.”

Co-owner Kimberly Vega said the gesture is the right approach after some NFL players kneel during the anthem.

Those players say they want to bring attention to recent police shootings of unarmed black men.

Vega said this week her restaurant wanted to honor veterans and the United States. She said employees are not required to wear the shirts. She said she thinks the NFL protests are disrespectful to the flag and veterans.

___

Information from: Winston-Salem Journal, http://www.journalnow.com