LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) - An Alamogordo grandmother who was facing deportation has sought refuge in a Las Cruces church.

The Las Cruces Sun-News reported Saturday that Martha Lorena Rivera sought refuge at the Franciscan-run Holy Cross Retreat Center.

She was set to be deported on Oct. 16 and sought refuge a day earlier. A news release from NM Comunidades en Accion y de Fé (CAFé) says she plans to speak at a prayer vigil on Monday.

Rivera has lived in Alamogordo since 2002 and has been working with an attorney to be granted a stay of deportation since 2011. She came to the attention of federal immigration agents after an accident involving her two children.

