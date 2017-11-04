LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) - Charlie Brewer threw for 315 yards and three touchdowns in his first career start, and Baylor pounded lowly Kansas 38-9 on Saturday for the Bears’ first win under new coach Matt Rhule.

Denzel Mims had five catches for 122 yards, and the Bears (1-8, 1-5 Big 12) piled up 455 yards of total offense, in beating the Jayhawks (1-8, 0-6) for the eighth consecutive time.

The announced crowd for a matchup between two of the worst teams in major college football was 21,797, but there were perhaps half that many fans in the stands. There were even fewer in the second half, when the Bears kept tacking on points to put the game away.

Sophomore quarterback Carter Stanley, back in the starting lineup, was 17 of 33 for 155 yards with an interception as the Jayhawks failed to reach the end zone for the third time in four games.

Stanley was benched in favor of Peyton Bender in the fourth quarter.

The Jayhawks’ offensive woes reached a crescendo when offensive coordinator Doug Meacham, irked by the officials slowing down the game to give Baylor time to substitute personnel, had to be restrained by coach David Beaty and other members of the staff.

Baylor didn’t fare much better offensively early, punting on its first three possessions. But once Brewer got into a rhythm, the freshman quarterback picked apart one of the nation’s worst defenses.

Brewer led the Bears on a 75-yard touchdown march, and then took them on a 74-yard TD drive. He capped the first half with a 56-yard touchdown march for a 21-6 lead at the break.

Terence Williams scored from 1 yard out midway through the second half to put the game away.

The victory should provide a nice boost to Ruhle’s rebuilding job, which has taken its lumps as he plays dozens of freshmen. And it should increase the pressure on Beaty, who dropped to 3-30 in his third season and has just one victory over a Football Bowl Subdivision program on his resume.

THE TAKEAWAY

Baylor: After coming oh-so-close a handful of times, the Bears ensured they would win at least one game this season. Their start had been the worst in 48 years, and had made those memorable seasons under former coach Art Briles, well, nothing more than a distant memory.

Kansas: It’s less than a week until basketball season starts.

SALUTE TO SERVICE

The Jayhawks wore uniforms inspired by the Civil War era as part of military appreciation day. A new class of cadets was sworn in during a timeout in the second half, and an armored personnel carrier was parked in the south end zone of Memorial Stadium.

YES, YOUR HONOR

The Jayhawks inducted defensive tackle Gilbert Brown, who starred from 1989-92 before embarking on an NFL career, into their ring of honor. They also honored the 1992 Aloha Bowl team at halftime.

UP NEXT

Baylor plays Texas Tech at AT&T; Stadium in suburban Dallas next Saturday.

Kansas hits the road to face Texas next Saturday night.

