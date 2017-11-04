FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) - A federal judge has rejected claims by attorneys for a former Arkansas state senator and two others that prosecutors failed to provide usable documents for their defense in an alleged kickback scheme.

Attorneys for Republican former Sen. Jon Woods, Ecclesia College President Oren Paris III and consultant Randell Shelton say the documents were in an unsearchable electronic form. They asked that prosecutors provide the documents in a different form or be prohibited from using them at trial.

The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that Judge Timothy Brooks ruled Friday that while getting the information was time-consuming, the defense could have purchased software recommended by prosecutors.

Woods is accused of steering state funding to the college in exchange for kickbacks from Paris that were paid by Shelton.

Each has pleaded not guilty.

