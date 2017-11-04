TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - Caylin Newton threw for three touchdowns and ran for another as he rallied his team to 21 unanswered points and Howard beat Florida A&M; 37-26 on Saturday night.

Newton finished with 294 yards and three touchdowns passing for the Bison (6-3, 5-1 MEAC). He also ran for 141 yards and a score. Alone, he accounted for 435 of Howard’s 565 total yards.

FAMU was up 23-13 just before halftime when Newton hit Jequez Ezzard with a 40-yard Hail Mary for a touchdown to cut the Rattlers’ lead to 23-20 at the break.

Newton and Ezzard teamed up again with a 37-yard score to cap the Bison’s first drive of the second half and Newton had a 6-yard rushing touchdown later in the third quarter to push Howard’s advantage to 34-23. Dakota Lebofsky and FAMU’s Yahia Aly traded field goals in the fourth quarter for the final score.

Ryan Stanley threw for 217 yards and a score for the Rattlers (3-7, 2-5).

