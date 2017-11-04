IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa was ejected in the second quarter of Saturday’s game at Iowa for targeting.

Bosa, a 6-foot-4, 270-pound sophomore, left his feet and made helmet-to-helmet contact with Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley. Officials ejected Bosa after a review from the booth.

Bosa, the younger brother of former Buckeyes star Joey Bosa, entered play with a team-high 10 tackles for loss.

Stanley threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Noah Fant on the next play to give Iowa a 24-17 lead with 3:06 left in the first half.