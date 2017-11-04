STARS

-Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma, passed for a school-record 598 yards and five TDs, helping the No. 8 Sooners outlast No. 11 Oklahoma State 62-52 in one of the highest-scoring games in the history of the rivalry.

-Mason Rudolph, Oklahoma State, passed for 448 yards and five TDs in the No. 11 Cowboys’ 62-52 loss to No. 8 Oklahoma.

-Luke Falk, Washington State, threw for 337 yards and three TDs, and became the Pac-12’s career passing leader in the 25th-ranked Cougars’ 24-21 victory over No. 18 Stanford.

-Nate Stanley, Iowa, threw for five TDs in a 55-24 victory over third-ranked Ohio State.

-Quinton Flowers, UCF, accounted for 516 yards and three TDs in a 37-20 win over UConn.

-Tyler Rogers, New Mexico State, threw for 474 yards and three TDs as the Aggies charged back in the second half to knock off Texas State 45-35.

-Daniel Smith, Campbell, rushed for a school-record 289 yards and four TDs in a 42-29 win over Davidson.

-Price Wilson, Bryant, threw for a school-record six TDs to help the Bulldogs hold off Sacred Heart’s fourth-quarter rally for a 48-45 win.

-Anthony Lawrence, San Diego, threw for 326 yards and four TDs and the Toreros clinched at least a tie for the Pioneer League title with their 19th consecutive league win, 45-15 over Drake.

-Caleb Evans, Louisiana-Monroe, accounted for 403 yards and five TDs in a 52-45 upset of Appalachian State.

-Michael Hughes, Tennessee State, threw six TD passes in a 60-0 nonconference win against winless Virginia-Lynchburg.

-Trevor Knight, New Hampshire, passed for 406 yards and four TDs in a 35-16 win over William and Mary.

-Jake Maier, UC Davis, threw for 358 yards and three TDs in a 56-17 victory over Idaho State.

HAWKEYES CRUSH BUCKEYES

Big Ten teams with national title hopes should know by now to be wary of Kinnick Stadium in November.

The Ohio State Buckeyes weren’t - and their playoff aspirations are likely cooked because of it.

Nate Stanley threw for 226 yards and five touchdowns, and Iowa throttled third-ranked Ohio State 55-24, dealing what’s likely to be a fatal blow to the Buckeyes’ hopes of reaching college football’s Final Four.

Josh Jackson added three interceptions for the Hawkeyes, who beat their fourth top-5 opponent in their last five tries at home. Iowa also knocked off unbeaten teams Michigan (2016) and Penn State (2008) in the regular season’s final month.

ARMY ENDS AIR FORCE’S SCORING STREAK

Army stumped Air Force’s offense like very few have before. Give the Black Knights a trophy for the effort - or the shot at one anyway.

Quarterback Ahmad Bradshaw rushed for a career-high 265 yards and Army ended Air Force’s 306-game scoring streak with a 21-0 win.

Air Force had the fifth-longest scoring streak all-time in the FBS before Army’s swarming defense ended it. The last time the Falcons were held scoreless was by Mississippi in the 1992 Liberty Bowl. It was the first time the Falcons were shut out at home since Nov. 1, 1980, against Boston College.

NUMBERS

1_Team that has won three consecutive overtime games in FBS history. Northwestern beat Nebraska, Michigan State and Iowa the past three weeks.

35_Years since No. 2 Georgia opened a season with nine straight wins.

2,302_Passing yards for North Carolina A&T;’s Lamar Raynard to break the school record.

