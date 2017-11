BRETTON WOODS, N.H. (AP) - The Mount Washington Cog Railway has closed early for the season due to the recent storm.

Flooding from the Ammonoosuc River caused extensive damage to a trestle bridge, rendering the New Hampshire railway inoperable. The train service to the top of the Northeast’s highest peak usually continues on a weekend schedule throughout November.

Officials say the trestle will be repaired and the tracks inspected before operations resume in the spring.