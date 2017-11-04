NEW YORK (AP) - Joseph Viviano III threw for two touchdowns and ran for a third, Joey Goodman broke up a fourth-down pass in the end zone with 31 seconds left and Harvard defeated Columbia 21-14 on Saturday.

After an 11-yard run on fourth-and-10 and a 5-yard pass interference penalty set up the Lions on the 8 with less than a minute remaining, the Crimson defense stepped up. Alex White sacked Andres Hill for a 2-yard loss and then Hill spiked the ball. Goodman got credit for breaking up Hills final two passes.

Viviano connected with Henry Taylor for a 65-yard touchdown and interceptions by Cole Thompson and Charlie Walker set up the other two scores that put Harvard (5-3, 3-2 Ivy League) up 21-7 entering the fourth quarter.

Viviano was 6 of 12 for 120 yards after replacing Jake Smith, who threw four first-half interceptions.

Hill threw for 184 yards and a touchdown pass to Chris Schroer, who ran for 125 yards on 24 carries and added 46 yards on seven receptions. But the Lions (6-2, 3-2) had three turnovers and went 1 for 12 on third down and 1 for 5 on fourth down to lose their second straight after their best start since 1996.

Harvard and Columbia are in a four-way tie for second I league, a game behind Yale.

