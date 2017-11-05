The gunman in Sunday’s Texas church shooting has been identified as Devin P. Kelley, according to multiple news outlets.

CBS News and the New York Times reported Kelley committed the mass shooting at First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, which killed at least 25 people.

Kelley is a 26-year-old Air Force veteran from nearby New Braunfels, Texas, according to a LinkedIn account tied to his name and several news outlets.

According to CBS News, he was court-martialed and dishonorably discharged in May 2014.

His social-media outlets are being scrubbed, according to ABC News, but on Facebook, he recently posted a picture of an assault-style weapon. Eyewitnesses said the gunman entered the church in the small Texas town in full combat gear.

There was no immediate word on motive.