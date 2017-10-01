FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) - A children’s book written by New England Patriots wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell is being highlighted at Boston-area schools.

The state’s first lady, Lauren Baker, is scheduled Monday to read and discuss “The Magician’s Hat” with first- and second-graders at the Brophy School in Framingham.

The event is part of the Lunchtime Reading Program sponsored by a Massachusetts-based organization called Read to a Child.

The book by Mitchell, a second-year player with the Patriots, is about a magician who helps children discover the importance of reading.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, a Democrat, read “The Magician’s Hat” to elementary school students last Thursday at the Tobin School in the city’s Roxbury neighborhood.