BALTIMORE — Linebacker C.J. Mosley wasn’t surprised when the hometown fans booed at M&T Stadium while the Ravens took a knee Sunday before the national anthem.

But the actions of the crowd, he said, did show him something.

“Even though it was supposed to be a silent prayer, it was mainly boos,” Mosley said.”But it goes to show that it has nothing to do with the anthem.

“We stood up for the anthem because we respect the flag and respect the veterans and everything that got misconstrued with us taking a knee last week.”

Before the Ravens knelt, a public message was read asking for the audience to pray in support of justice, peace, equality and unity. The Ravens stood for the “Star Spangled Banner.”

The Ravens made a collective decision to kneel, Mosley said, in support of each other. Last week, President Trump said any “son of a [expletive]” deserved to be fired for protesting during the anthem and the Ravens were among the many teams who had players kneeling.

Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco said he wasn’t surprised at the boos either.

“It’s something that we felt like we had to do to support some of our teammates and things like that,” Flacco said. “So, we thought it was best. You’re never surprised about reaction. There’s no side that you’re going to win on here, and it just is what it is.”

It was also important, linebacker Terrell Suggs said, to stand for the national anthem. He said the actions before the anthem were for solidarity.

“We don’t want anybody to lose the narrative of why we’re doing it,” Suggs said. “We don’t want people to think that we’re disrespecting the flag or the military or anything like that.”

As for where the Ravens go from here, Flacco said he assumed the demonstrations would end, though noted the team hasn’t talked about it.

“I would like to believe we addressed it, and we feel good about it, where we are as a team, and now we can move on, and like I said, get back to playing football,” Flacco said.