HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - A group of civil rights activists plans to protest police violence and show support for NFL players by taking a knee during a march and rally in Hartford.

The march, organized by Moral Monday CT, is planned for 2 p.m. on Sunday. The group plans to march from City Hall to a green in the city’s Frog Hollow neighborhood.

The Rev. John Selders, a march organizer, says they want to bring attention to at least eight cases of police brutality in Connecticut over the past year. He says the group also wants to show its support for marginalized groups including Muslims, immigrants and the LGBT community.

Selders says the march will coincide with a fundraiser by the Puerto Rican Hurricane Network to raise money for those affected by Hurricane Maria.