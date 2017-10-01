BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens elected to kneel Sunday before the national anthem and stand during it, echoing similar actions taken by the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football last week.

The decision to kneel prompted loud boos from the hometown M&T Bank Stadium crowd.

The Pittsburgh Steelers, meanwhile, stood during the whole process.

Last week, some Ravens knelt during the “Star Spangled Anthem” in London in response to criticisms of protesting players by President Trump. In Chicago, the Steelers stayed in the locker room during the anthem.

The president has said any “son of [expletive]” deserves to be fired for protesting during the anthem.

Before the Ravens took a knee, an announcement was made at the statement asking the crowd to pray for unity, justice, kindness and equality.