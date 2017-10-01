BALTIMORE — Ravens offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg recalled telling his players following a one-sided loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars that if they weren’t “on” for every single play, there would be a chance they would get slapped around.

The Ravens had a chance to reverse course against the Pittsburgh Steelers, a divisional opponent tied for first place.

Instead, the Ravens got slapped again, losing in another one-sided affair to the Steelers, 26-9

In the final minutes of Sunday’s loss, Steelers fans at M&T Bank Stadium were waving their “Terrible Towels” while purple-clad Baltimore fans scrambled for the exit.

The Ravens offense managed just two more points than they did in London.

Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco faced pressure all day, throwing two more interceptions — both in the fourth quarter.

Flacco, who managed to throw for 235 yards, was sacked four times.

The Ravens trailed all game and didn’t score a touchdown until the third quarter when Flacco connected on a 16-yard pass to wide receiver Mike Wallace.

In all facets of the offense, Baltimore failed to generate much against the Steelers‘ defense.

Pittsburgh, meanwhile, entered Sunday’s game with offensive struggles of their own. Instead of relying on quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, they gave Le’Veon Bell 35 carries and the running back delivered with 144 yards and two touchdowns.