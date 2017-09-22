Treasury Secretary Steven Mnunchin said the president’s tax plan revealed last week is a “jobs bill” and doesn’t benefit the rich, fighting back against criticism from Democrats who say the plan mostly benefits the wealthy.

“As we release the details of the plan, we will show all the different impacts to the people” Mr. Mnuchin told ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday. “This has impact to different people in different states.”

Mr. Mnunchin said giving a break to businesses will help them grow capital and create jobs.

The Treasury secretary admitted that the estate tax would be cut, but said the Trump administration is focused on changes to the income tax system, not the so-called death tax.

“We believe that people get taxed once and not twice and that will enable to keep lots of family businesses passed along,” said Mr. Mnunchin.

The estate tax is a levy on property that is transferred to a beneficiary after the owner dies, and applies to estates valuing more than $5.49 million.

But Sen. Bernard Sanders says his Democratic colleagues won’t support the Republican plan because it gives tax breaks to the wealthy and corporations while cutting Medicare.

“For [President] Trump to go on television and say this doesn’t benefit the wealthy is absolutely outrageous,” the Vermont independent said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

The debate over who will benefit from tax reform comes after Republicans revealed their plan earlier last week. Under the plan, the small business tax rate would be lowered to 25 percent and the corporate tax rate would be lowered from 35 percent to 20 percent.

Mick Mulvaney, director of the Office of Management and Budget, says the administration’s tax plan is only a framework for Congress, which will work out the details like deductions and brackets.

“This really is about the middle class and the corporate tax rate for the president,” Mr. Mulvaney told CNN.

He said 90 percent of American families pay someone else to do taxes and that must end.