By The Associated Press - Associated Press - Sunday, October 1, 2017

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 30, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

RecordPtsPrv
1. Alabama (44)5-015061
2. Clemson (17)5-014752
3. Oklahoma4-013923
4. Penn St.5-013254
5. Georgia5-012377
6. Washington5-012186
7. Michigan4-011158
8. TCU4-010799
9. Wisconsin4-0102810
10. Ohio St.4-1101611
11. Washington St.5-098016
12. Auburn4-180213
13. Miami3-078214
14. Southern Cal4-17135
15. Oklahoma St.4-166415
16. Virginia Tech4-154912
17. Louisville4-150717
18. South Florida5-044018
19. San Diego St.5-037319
20. Utah4-035820
21. Florida3-134921
21. Notre Dame4-134922
23. West Virginia3-122123
24. NC State4-1149-
25. UCF3-0120-

Others receiving votes: Oregon 19, Florida St. 15, Texas Tech 10, Georgia Tech 10, Stanford 8, Navy 7, Kansas St. 3, Texas A&M; 2, Memphis 2, Troy 1, Maryland 1.

