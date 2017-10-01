Under criticism for the government’s hurricane relief effort in Puerto Rico, President Trump dedicated a golf trophy Sunday night to hurricane victims in Puerto Rico, Texas and Florida.

At Liberty National Golf Course in New Jersey, Mr. Trump presented the President’s Cup trophy to U.S. captain Steve Stricker on behalf of “all those people who went through so much, that we love, that are part of our great state, really a part of our great nation.”

“On behalf of all of the people of Texas, and… if you look today and you see what’s happening, how horrible it is but we have it under really great control, Puerto Rico,” Mr. Trump said. “And the people of Florida who have really suffered over this last period of time with the hurricanes.”

Earlier Sunday on Twitter, the president blasted “politically motivated ingrates” who are accusing the administration of a slow, disorganized relief effort in Puerto Rico.

“We have done a great job with the almost impossible situation in Puerto Rico,” Mr. Trump tweeted.

Reporters at the ceremony on the golf course heard someone in the crowd shout at the president, “You don’t give a sh— about Puerto Rico!”