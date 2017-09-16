The Adrian Peterson era in New Orleans is over.

The Saints traded Peterson to the Arizona Cardinals on Tuesday for a conditional draft pick, according to ESPN.

Trade! The New Orleans Saints have traded Adrian Peterson to the Arizona Cardinals for a conditional pick per sources — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) October 10, 2017

Peterson had just 27 carries for 81 yards in four games. The 32-year-old running back was buried in the depth chart behind Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara. In the offseason, Peterson signed a two-year, $7 million contract with New Orleans.

The Cardinals, meanwhile, needed another running back after starter David Johnson underwent wrist surgery on Sept. 12.Arizona’s run game ranks dead last in the NFL in yards per game.

In his prime, Peterson was regarded as the best running back in the league and ran for 2,097 yards in 2012.