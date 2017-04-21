The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 9, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Kansas City Chiefs (12)
|5
|0
|0
|384
|1
|2. Green Bay Packers
|4
|1
|0
|370
|2
|3. Philadelphia Eagles
|4
|1
|0
|341
|7
|4. Atlanta Falcons
|3
|1
|0
|340
|4
|5. Carolina Panthers
|4
|1
|0
|337
|9
|6. Denver Broncos
|3
|1
|0
|329
|5
|7. New England Patriots
|3
|2
|0
|320
|8
|8. Seattle Seahawks
|3
|2
|0
|291
|14
|9. Detroit Lions
|3
|2
|0
|274
|6
|10. Pittsburgh Steelers
|3
|2
|0
|261
|3
|11. Los Angeles Rams
|3
|2
|0
|245
|10
|12. Minnesota Vikings
|3
|2
|0
|243
|18
|13. Jacksonville Jaguars
|3
|2
|0
|236
|23
|14. Buffalo Bills
|3
|2
|0
|230
|11
|15. Washington Redskins
|2
|2
|0
|207
|15
|16. Dallas Cowboys
|2
|3
|0
|199
|13
|17. Baltimore Ravens
|3
|2
|0
|193
|21
|18. Houston Texans
|2
|3
|0
|191
|12
|19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|2
|2
|0
|179
|17
|20. Oakland Raiders
|2
|3
|0
|161
|16
|21. New Orleans Saints
|2
|2
|0
|148
|20
|22. New York Jets
|3
|2
|0
|146
|24
|23. Cincinnati Bengals
|2
|3
|0
|130
|25
|24. Tennessee Titans
|2
|3
|0
|121
|19
|25. Miami Dolphins
|2
|2
|0
|108
|26
|26. Arizona Cardinals
|2
|3
|0
|87
|22
|27. Indianapolis Colts
|2
|3
|0
|72
|30
|28. Los Angeles Chargers
|1
|4
|0
|63
|29
|29. Chicago Bears
|1
|4
|0
|52
|27
|30. New York Giants
|0
|5
|0
|34
|28
|31. San Francisco 49ers
|0
|5
|0
|31
|31
|32. Cleveland Browns
|0
|5
|0
|13
|32
___VOTING PANEL
John Czarnecki, Fox Sports
Tony Dungy, NBC Sports
Herm Edwards, ESPN
Bob Glauber, Newsday
Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News
Ira Kaufman, SB Nation Radio
Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports
Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com
Alex Marvez, The Sporting News
Jim Miller, SiriusXM
Jenny Vrentas, Monday Morning Quarterback
Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk
___
Online: %href_on(http://pro32.ap.org/poll%)http://pro32.ap.org/poll%href_off(%) and %href_on(http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%)http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%href_off(%)