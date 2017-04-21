By The Associated Press - Associated Press - Tuesday, October 10, 2017

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 9, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:

WLTPtsPrv
1. Kansas City Chiefs (12)5003841
2. Green Bay Packers4103702
3. Philadelphia Eagles4103417
4. Atlanta Falcons3103404
5. Carolina Panthers4103379
6. Denver Broncos3103295
7. New England Patriots3203208
8. Seattle Seahawks32029114
9. Detroit Lions3202746
10. Pittsburgh Steelers3202613
11. Los Angeles Rams32024510
12. Minnesota Vikings32024318
13. Jacksonville Jaguars32023623
14. Buffalo Bills32023011
15. Washington Redskins22020715
16. Dallas Cowboys23019913
17. Baltimore Ravens32019321
18. Houston Texans23019112
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers22017917
20. Oakland Raiders23016116
21. New Orleans Saints22014820
22. New York Jets32014624
23. Cincinnati Bengals23013025
24. Tennessee Titans23012119
25. Miami Dolphins22010826
26. Arizona Cardinals2308722
27. Indianapolis Colts2307230
28. Los Angeles Chargers1406329
29. Chicago Bears1405227
30. New York Giants0503428
31. San Francisco 49ers0503131
32. Cleveland Browns0501332

___

VOTING PANEL

John Czarnecki, Fox Sports

Tony Dungy, NBC Sports

Herm Edwards, ESPN

Bob Glauber, Newsday

Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News

Ira Kaufman, SB Nation Radio

Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports

Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com

Alex Marvez, The Sporting News

Jim Miller, SiriusXM

Jenny Vrentas, Monday Morning Quarterback

Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk

___

Online: %href_on(http://pro32.ap.org/poll%)http://pro32.ap.org/poll%href_off(%) and %href_on(http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%)http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%href_off(%)

LOAD COMMENTS ()

 

Click to Read More

Click to Hide