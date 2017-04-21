The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 9, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:

W L T Pts Prv 1. Kansas City Chiefs (12) 5 0 0 384 1 2. Green Bay Packers 4 1 0 370 2 3. Philadelphia Eagles 4 1 0 341 7 4. Atlanta Falcons 3 1 0 340 4 5. Carolina Panthers 4 1 0 337 9 6. Denver Broncos 3 1 0 329 5 7. New England Patriots 3 2 0 320 8 8. Seattle Seahawks 3 2 0 291 14 9. Detroit Lions 3 2 0 274 6 10. Pittsburgh Steelers 3 2 0 261 3 11. Los Angeles Rams 3 2 0 245 10 12. Minnesota Vikings 3 2 0 243 18 13. Jacksonville Jaguars 3 2 0 236 23 14. Buffalo Bills 3 2 0 230 11 15. Washington Redskins 2 2 0 207 15 16. Dallas Cowboys 2 3 0 199 13 17. Baltimore Ravens 3 2 0 193 21 18. Houston Texans 2 3 0 191 12 19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2 2 0 179 17 20. Oakland Raiders 2 3 0 161 16 21. New Orleans Saints 2 2 0 148 20 22. New York Jets 3 2 0 146 24 23. Cincinnati Bengals 2 3 0 130 25 24. Tennessee Titans 2 3 0 121 19 25. Miami Dolphins 2 2 0 108 26 26. Arizona Cardinals 2 3 0 87 22 27. Indianapolis Colts 2 3 0 72 30 28. Los Angeles Chargers 1 4 0 63 29 29. Chicago Bears 1 4 0 52 27 30. New York Giants 0 5 0 34 28 31. San Francisco 49ers 0 5 0 31 31 32. Cleveland Browns 0 5 0 13 32

___

VOTING PANEL

John Czarnecki, Fox Sports

Tony Dungy, NBC Sports

Herm Edwards, ESPN

Bob Glauber, Newsday

Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News

Ira Kaufman, SB Nation Radio

Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports

Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com

Alex Marvez, The Sporting News

Jim Miller, SiriusXM

Jenny Vrentas, Monday Morning Quarterback

Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk

___

Online: %href_on(http://pro32.ap.org/poll%)http://pro32.ap.org/poll%href_off(%) and %href_on(http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%)http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%href_off(%)