Mirror on the Oval Office wall, who’s the smartest president of all?

Probably not Donald J. Trump.

Mr. Trump’s claim Tuesday that he’s smarter than Secretary of State Rex W. Tillerson raises another question — who was the most intelligent commander-in-chief in U.S. history?

There’s no way of knowing for certain, but a study in 2006 by a University of California researcher identified John Quincy Adams as the smartest president, with an estimated IQ of 168.8. He spoke four languages and translated texts from Latin.

Genius-level IQ begins in the 140-145 range.

Thomas Jefferson came in second in the study, with an estimated intelligence quotient of 153.8.

Rounding out the top five in the study by UC-Davis psychologist Dean Keith Simonton were presidents John F. Kennedy (150.7), Bill Clinton (148.8) and Woodrow Wilson (145.1).

Of the 27 presidents rated in the study, 13 were Republicans, nine were Democrats. Three were Whigs.

Another recent president on the list was President George H.W. Bush, a Yale University graduate who came in 27th with an IQ of 130.1

President Barack Obama, elected in 2008, wasn’t included in the study.

Like many presidents before him, Mr. Trump’s IQ isn’t publicly known. A false report circulated on social media last year purporting that his IQ is 156.