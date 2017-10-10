WELLSBURG, W.Va. (AP) - A West Virginia superintendent has received criticism and support for apologizing to a largely black high school for a football game banner that read “Trump Perry.”

The Intelligencer reports the Brooke County Board of Education heard from residents Monday after Superintendent Toni Shute apologized to Perry Traditional Academy for the sign displayed during last month’s game against Brooke High School. The banner had an image of the American flag, the words “Trump Perry” and yellow wavy lines.

Shute wrote in a letter to Pittsburgh Schools Superintendent Anthony Hamlet that the school system apologizes for the intimidating and offensive sign posted in the school’s student section.

Parent Chris Byers said Shute’s apology was disrespectful to the students, while Carla Davis said those not offended by the sign don’t understand minorities’ experiences.

