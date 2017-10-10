SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - A federal appeals court says counties can restrict the location of gun stores.

Tuesday’s ruling by an 11-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a California county’s ordinance banning new gun stores within 500 feet (152 meters) of schools, day-care centers, residential areas, liquor stores and other gun shops.

A majority of the panel said the law did not violate the Second Amendment rights of would-be gun owners because there were other gun stores in the county. The majority also rejected the argument that gun sellers’ rights were violated, saying there is no constitutional right to sell guns.

The ordinance at issue was passed by the San Francisco Bay Area county of Alameda. A phone message after hours to an attorney for groups that challenged the law was not immediately returned.