DOVER, Del. (AP) - A Dover councilman has been censured by the City Council for violating “the spirt and purpose” of the city’s ethics code.

The City Council voted 6-3 Monday to censure Councilman Brian Lewis.

Lewis said he was not given a chance to defend himself. He told the Delaware State News that he believes his rights were violated.

The formal reprimand came in response to Lewis’ public questioning of whether fellow Councilman Tanner Polce should have participated in a council vote involving his part-time employer, Wesley College. The city solicitor had already issued his opinion that the councilman did not violate any ethical rules were he participated in the vote.