President Trump rejected suggestions Tuesday that he was undermining embattled Secretary of State Rex W. Tillerson.

“No I didn’t undercut anybody,” Mr. Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. “I don’t believe in undercutting people.”

In an earlier interview with Forbes, Mr. Trump responded to reports that Mr. Tillerson had called the president a “moron,” saying maybe the two men should compare IQs.

“And I can tell you who is going to win,” Mr. Trump said.