President Trump said Tuesday that he will act on health care with or without Congress.

“Since Congress can’t get its act together on HealthCare, I will be using the power of the pen to give great HealthCare to many people - FAST,” Mr. Trumptweeted.

The health care debate has plagued Republicans since the beginning of the year when they failed to repeal Obamacare “on day one” as promised repeatedly during the campaign.

This summer, three Republican senators voted against the GOP’s replacement plan, effectively killing the bill until September when a group of senators proposed another replacement plan. The second plan was not brought to an official vote since it was clear Republicans did not have the votes to pass it.

Democrats have said they cannot support any type of repeal-and-replacement plan, but they are open to amending Obamacare. They’ve advocated both for a single-payer plan and a public option.