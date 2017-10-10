NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - A group of New York Giants football players who have protested during the national anthem have visited with Newark police officers and high school students.

Damon Harrison, Mark Herzlich and Adam Bisnowaty met with police officers and students on Monday to discuss systemic racism and make donations.

Members of the Bronze Shields, the Newark Police Department’s African American officer’s association, showed support for the protests. Bronze Shields president Sgt. Levi Holmes says the group understands players are “taking a knee to object to the different injustices that happen in the country.”

The players and police officers visited football teams at Central High School and Weequahic High School. The players donated $10,000 to each school for new equipment.