GENESEO, N.Y. (AP) - A New York high school football player is in legal trouble for allegedly giving teammates the addictive painkiller OxyContin.

The 16-year-old Geneseo High School student was charged late last week with three misdemeanor counts of child endangerment.

An arraignment in village court is expected as early as Tuesday.

Geneseo High School forfeited the remainder of its varsity football season last month after school officials learned that the player allegedly took opioids from his parents and gave them to other players before a game.

Seven students were kicked off the team.

The student’s attorney, Kevin Van Allen, says his client - whose name hasn’t been released - has an unblemished record. He says along with criminal charges, the teen is facing severe school disciplinary proceedings and intense peer and social pressures.