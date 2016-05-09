Ivana Trump, the first wife of President Trump, said Tuesday that she’s glad she’s not first lady.

“I’m glad Melania is there, and I’m here,” Mrs. Trump said on Fox News referring to first lady Melania Trump.

Ivana Trump commented on Monday that she was the real first lady since she was Mr. Trump’s first wife.

“I have the direct number to White House, but I don’t really want to call him there because Melania is there, and I don’t really want to cause any kind of jealousy or something like that because I’m basically first Trump wife, OK? I’m first lady, OK?” Ivana Trump told ABC News.

Melania Trump responded through a spokesperson to CNN later in the day.

“There is clearly no substance to this statement from an ex, this is unfortunately only attention-seeking and self-serving noise,” the statement read in part.

But the first Mrs. Trump said that she meant no harm by the comments, saying she texted Melania to clarify. When asked if she was jealous of Melania Trump’s role, she said “not at all.”

“Washington is tough. It’s a tough town,” Ivana Trump said.

She also added that Mr. Trump offered her the ambassador to the Czech Republic position, but she said she didn’t want to “lose her freedom.”