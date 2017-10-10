Wide receiver Josh Gordon said Tuesday that one of his former football coaches at Baylor University showed him how to cover his drug use before being tested.

In a video documentary with the Uninterrupted, Gordon said the coach gave him Detox drinks and showed him how to use them so he could pass drug tests.

Gordon, who is currently suspended by the NFL, has had a long history of drug abuse. In the video, Gordon came clean, saying he’s used Xanax, cocaine, marijuana and alcohol.

“Not too long after I got arrested for possession of marijuana at Baylor, one of my coaches came by saying, ‘You are going to get drug tested by the compliance office,” Gordonsaid. “This is how it’s going to work, this is what they are going to do. If they do call you in, here goes these bottles of detox.’ He showed me how to drink them, showed me how to take them.

“That was my first experience with getting over on the system and the authority not really being serious because it was being guided by someone who was employed by the university,” he said.



Gordon is eligible for reinstatement by the NFL. According to Bleacher Report, the wide receiver is looking to return.

Gordon, who is still under contract with the Cleveland Browns, hasn’t played in the league since 2014. In 2013, he led the NFL in receiving yards with 1,646 in 14 games.

Watch the full video here: