Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley is running for Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill’s seat in the 2018 midterm elections.

Mr. Hawley, a Republican, said he wants to shake up the status quo in Washington, where lawmakers have become disconnected from the challenges facing ordinary Americans.

“Next year I am going to run for the United States Senate,” the 37-year-old said in an announcement video that featured his wife, Erin, and two children. “This isn’t something we were planning to do, but we believe we had to do all we can to win a better future for our country.”

Mr. Hawley was expected to get into the race. Mrs. McCaskill is viewed as one of the most vulnerable Democrats next year given the state’s move to the right in recent years.

In his video, Mr. Hawley said Mrs. McCaskill, who is running for her third-term, has been in Washington “forever.”

“She has turned her back on farmers, she has ignored working families, she’s been wrong on every Supreme Court nominee for the last 11 years,” he said. “She doesn’t represent us.”